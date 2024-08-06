© 2024 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Greenville police arrest man with active murder warrant from Dallas

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published August 2, 2024 at 7:49 AM CDT

Police say the man was arrested during a drug bust at the Parkwood Apartments on Wesley Street.

In Greenville, police say a drug bust led to the arrest of a man wanted for murder. A statement from the City of Greenville says on Thursday, officers were investigating crack cocaine sales at the Parkwood Apartments located at 4320 Wesley St. Searches led to the discovery of drugs and weapons and the arrest of one man. Police found the arrested man was wanted on a murder warrant out of Dallas. The city did not release the man’s name or any other identifying information.
News
Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett has served at KETR since 2013. Since then, the station's news operation has enjoyed an increase in listener engagement and audience metrics, as well recognition in the Texas AP Broadcasters awards.
See stories by Mark Haslett