Greenville police arrest man with active murder warrant from Dallas

In Greenville, police say a drug bust led to the arrest of a man wanted for murder. A statement from the City of Greenville says on Thursday, officers were investigating crack cocaine sales at the Parkwood Apartments located at 4320 Wesley St. Searches led to the discovery of drugs and weapons and the arrest of one man. Police found the arrested man was wanted on a murder warrant out of Dallas. The city did not release the man’s name or any other identifying information.