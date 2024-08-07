Jarrod Sterrett and the Hired Guns to perform Aug. 10 benefit for Hunt County volunteer firefighters

Country music fans in Northeast Texas will get an opportunity this weekend to enjoy a high-energy show at the Texan Theatre while supporting Hunt County volunteer firefighters.

Jarrod Sterrett and the Hired Guns will perform a benefit concert at 7 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 10) at Greenville’s Texan Theatre, located at 2712 Lee Street. Tickets, which include full table service during the concert, are being sold for $60.

Hunt County depends on volunteer firefighters for ensuring the fire safety of most of the county’s communities. Volunteer firefighters work in all-volunteer or combination (career firefighter and volunteer) departments. More than three-fourths of Texas firefighters are volunteers, according to Volunteer Firemen’s Insurance Services. Proceeds from Saturday night’s show will benefit the 17 volunteer-staffed fire departments in Hunt County.

Sterrett brings a straight-ahead Texas Country style to his performances. His music includes styles from Classic Country and Honky-Tonk sensibilities with influences from more recent genres like Outlaw Country and Red Dirt Country. Sterrett’s current single, “Tryin’ to Save the Honky Tonks,” is currently in its 11th week in the Texas Regional Radio Top 100.

The firefighter cause is personal for Sterrett, a Hunt County resident who’s originally from Jefferson, Texas.

“My dad is a firefighter, my grandfather was a fire chief and my great-grandfather was a fire chief,” Sterrett said.

Sterrett’s band has been performing and recording for about 15 years, and has recorded two albums and four singles while maintaining a touring schedule of more than 100 shows annually. The band’s tour dates this summer have included stops in Kansas, Colorado, and Wyoming, as well as across Texas.

Sterrett stopped by KETR’s studios to promote the Aug. 10 show earlier this month. A short interview with Sterrett, including an acoustic performance of “Tryin’ to Save the Honky Tonks” can be heard using the audio player above.