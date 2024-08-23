Lamar County firefighters contain 5-acre blaze near Camp Maxey

In northern Lamar County, firefighters last night contained a blaze near Camp Maxey. The wildfire burned about five acres before being contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Hot and dry conditions have increased the risk of wildfire across the region. Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, and Red River counties have all enacted bans on outdoor burning. Rockwall and Kaufman counties also have burn bans in place.

New federal data show much of North and Northeast Texas now in drought conditions. Elsewhere around the region, parts of West Texas and Western Oklahoma are now in severe drought. The USDA reports 46% of the pasture and rangeland in Texas is in poor to very poor condition. As of this morning, there are four active wildfires in Texas, including a 3,000-acre blaze in the Hill Country, near Mason. There are multiple active fires in Central and Western Oklahoma.

Sunny today, with highs near 99. Saturday and Sunday, sunny, with highs around 98. There’s no rain in the extended forecast for Northeast Texas.