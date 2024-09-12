Cash Fire Department rebranding as South Hunt County Fire Rescue
The agency serves most of southern Hunt County, including Quinlan, where a new station is expected to open this year.
- The Cash Fire Department has announced a name change to reflect its service area, which includes much of southern Hunt County. The new name for the volunteer department will be South Hunt County Fire Rescue. The department serves a 250-square-mile area that includes Quinlan and Cash and some neighboring communities, as well as unincorporated south Greenville outside the city limits. The Greenville Herald Banner reports South Hunt County Fire Rescue’s station in Cash will soon be supported by a new station in Quinlan, expected to open before the end of the year. South Hunt County Fire Rescue, which takes more than 2,000 service calls annually, is currently accepting applications for volunteer positions.
- The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in last Sunday’s fatal shooting in Quinlan. Officials say 30-year-old William Daniel Jones has been charged with murder and is currently being held at the Hunt County Detention Center awaiting arraignment. Jones was taken into custody in connection with the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Cody Lee Webb of Quinlan.