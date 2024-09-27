© 2024 88.9 KETR
Hunt County Commissioners adopt no-new-revenue property tax rate for 2024-25 fiscal year

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published September 27, 2024 at 5:03 PM CDT

A previous proposal by commissioners to raise property tax rates was opposed by many Hunt County voters.

Today, the Hunt County Commissioners Court in a special meeting adopted the property tax rate and county budget for the upcoming fiscal year. County commissioners adopted the no-new-revenue rate for property taxes, which is 0.323328 cents per $100 of valuation. That’s down a little more than a tenth of a cent from the current rate.

The adoption of the budget and tax rate comes just a few days of the Sept. 30 deadline for counties to submit annual budgets to the State of Texas. A recently enacted state law requires counties that run up to the deadline with their budgets to adopt a property tax rate equal to or less than the no-new-revenue rate. The law is designed to prevent counties from raising taxes without the public having sufficient opportunity to weigh in on the changes.

This summer, commissioners had proposed a tax increase, which resulted in strong opposition from the communities of the county. Public response to the proposed rate led to the eventual default to the no-new-revenue rate.
Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett has served at KETR since 2013. Since then, the station's news operation has enjoyed an increase in listener engagement and audience metrics, as well recognition in the Texas AP Broadcasters awards.
