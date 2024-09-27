Hunt County Commissioners adopt no-new-revenue property tax rate for 2024-25 fiscal year

Today, the Hunt County Commissioners Court in a special meeting adopted the property tax rate and county budget for the upcoming fiscal year. County commissioners adopted the no-new-revenue rate for property taxes, which is 0.323328 cents per $100 of valuation. That’s down a little more than a tenth of a cent from the current rate.

The adoption of the budget and tax rate comes just a few days of the Sept. 30 deadline for counties to submit annual budgets to the State of Texas. A recently enacted state law requires counties that run up to the deadline with their budgets to adopt a property tax rate equal to or less than the no-new-revenue rate. The law is designed to prevent counties from raising taxes without the public having sufficient opportunity to weigh in on the changes.

This summer, commissioners had proposed a tax increase, which resulted in strong opposition from the communities of the county. Public response to the proposed rate led to the eventual default to the no-new-revenue rate.