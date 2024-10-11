© 2024 88.9 KETR
Lions look for first victory on the road at Northwestern State

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published October 11, 2024 at 5:08 PM CDT

The Texas A&M University-Commerce and Northwestern State University football teams are both winless entering Saturday's game.

It’s been another rough season for the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team. The Lions haven’t won a game yet this season, but A&M-Commerce has a chance to get in the win column tomorrow afternoon on the road at Northwestern State.

Both the Lions and the Demons are winless this year, and sit at the bottom of the Southland Conference, with both teams 0-1 in conference play. A&M-Commerce is 0-5 overall, while Northwestern State is 0-6 on the season.

Going back to last season, the Lions have lost 10 consecutive games. A&M-Commerce hasn’t won since an Oct. 7, 2023, home victory over McNeese State. The Lions finished 1-9 last season. A&M-Commerce finished 5-6 in 2022, which was the school’s first season playing in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Series classification.

Saturday’s game from Tupin Stadium in Natchitoches, La., kicks off at 2 p.m., here on 88.9 KETR, and online at KETR.org. The Lions return to Commerce next weekend, with a Homecoming game against Lamar University at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 19. Details available at lionathletics.com.
Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett has served at KETR since 2013. Since then, the station's news operation has enjoyed an increase in listener engagement and audience metrics, as well recognition in the Texas AP Broadcasters awards.
