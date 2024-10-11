Lions look for first victory on the road at Northwestern State

It’s been another rough season for the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team. The Lions haven’t won a game yet this season, but A&M-Commerce has a chance to get in the win column tomorrow afternoon on the road at Northwestern State.

Both the Lions and the Demons are winless this year, and sit at the bottom of the Southland Conference, with both teams 0-1 in conference play. A&M-Commerce is 0-5 overall, while Northwestern State is 0-6 on the season.

Going back to last season, the Lions have lost 10 consecutive games. A&M-Commerce hasn’t won since an Oct. 7, 2023, home victory over McNeese State. The Lions finished 1-9 last season. A&M-Commerce finished 5-6 in 2022, which was the school’s first season playing in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Series classification.

Saturday’s game from Tupin Stadium in Natchitoches, La., kicks off at 2 p.m., here on 88.9 KETR, and online at KETR.org. The Lions return to Commerce next weekend, with a Homecoming game against Lamar University at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 19. Details available at lionathletics.com.