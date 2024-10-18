Author of books on Patton, military history to speak in Greenville Oct. 24.

The Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum in Greenville hosts a World War II History Round Table on Thu. Oct. 24. The next installment of their free lecture series will feature Stephen L. Moore, who is the author of “Patton’s Payback: The Battle of El Guettar and General Patton’s Rise to Glory” as well as a number of other books on military history.

The topic of this week’s discussion, General George S. Patton, was a controversial figure- known for his leading role in the North African campaign of World War II. His troops faced those of Germany’s Erwin Rommel in some of the most unforgiving terrain and harsh conditions of the war.

Stephen L. Moore published his book on Patton in 2022, drawing on a multitude of primary sources, such as private letters, diaries, and interviews. These sources give a unique insight into how Patton reinvigorated a defeated and demoralized army corps. Patton and his men eventually claimed victory over Rommel in 1943, bringing him a great amount of glory and spawning endless legends, movies and novels inspired by his campaign. Moore’s book has been praised by best-selling authors and magazines such as The Wall Street Journal.

Moore’s other books include topics ranging from the Pacific Theater of World War II, to stories of the Vietnam War, as well as books focusing on the history of Texas.

Moore’s presentation at the event will largely focus on Patton, and how his famously brash and charismatic leadership rallied his troops, raised morale, and led them to victory.

The lecture and discussion will take place on Thursday evening, from 7 to 9 p.m. The Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum holds their World War II Roundtable every three months. The next meeting takes place on Jan. 23, and will feature Texas Christian University history professor Kara Dixon Vuic as guest speaker. Past guest speakers have included other authors as well as WWII veterans. These events are free for the public to attend, and take place on the Museum’s grounds.