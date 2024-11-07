Hail to Old E.T.: Name changed to East Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents has officially approved the name change of Texas A&M University-Commerce to East Texas A&M University. This historic decision marks a new chapter for the institution, strengthening its ties to the East Texas region and acknowledging its rich history.

History of Name Changes

The institution's roots date back to 1889 when it was established as East Texas Normal College. In 1917, it became the East Texas State Normal College. The name changed again in 1923 to East Texas State Teachers College and then to East Texas State College in 1957. In 1965, it became East Texas State University, and finally, in 1996, it joined the Texas A&M University System as Texas A&M University-Commerce.

Recent Name Change Discussions

Earlier this year, there were discussions about changing the name of the university to Texas A&M University-Dallas. However, after significant backlash from students, faculty, staff, alumni, and the local community, the university president, Dr. Mark Rudin, announced that the name change to Texas A&M University-Dallas was no longer under consideration.

The proposal to rename the university to East Texas A&M University gained momentum following the decision to drop the "Dallas" option. This name change is seen by many as a way to strengthen the university's ties to the East Texas region and its historical roots.

Impact of the Name Change

The name change is expected to have a significant impact on the university's identity and branding. It is hoped that the new name will help to attract more students from the East Texas region and beyond. Additionally, the name change could lead to increased collaboration with other institutions in the region, such as the University of Texas at Tyler and Texas A&M University-Texarkana.

The name change is also expected to have a positive impact on the local economy. The university is a major employer in Northeast Texas, and a stronger university could lead to increased economic development in the region.

Jerrod Knight / KETR Texas A&M University System Board of Regents meet in College Station on Nov. 7, 2024.

Addressing Concerns

While the name change is generally seen as a positive development, there were some concerns about the potential costs associated with rebranding the university. However, the Texas A&M University System has promised financial support to aid in the rebranding process, alleviating these concerns. Additionally, some alumni may be nostalgic for the old name and may feel that the name change is unnecessary.

Overall, the name change to East Texas A&M University is a significant milestone for the institution. It is hoped that the new name will help to strengthen the university's identity and position it for continued growth and success in the years to come.