Commerce Middle School principal on administrative leave

In Commerce, the principal of Commerce Middle School remains on administrative leave. The Commerce Independent School District sent out a notice to parents Monday that Commerce Middle School principal Lisa Palazzetti has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. The nature of the investigation was not specified. Because the situation is a personnel issue, the district is keeping details confidential in compliance with statutes and policies. The district did announce that CISD assistant superintendent Patricia Tremmel and human resources director Steve Drummond will be helping administer Commerce Middle School during the process.