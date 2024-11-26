Greenville Police identify officer killed in line of duty Monday night

The Greenville Police Department has released the identity of the officer killed in the line of duty Monday night. Greenville Police Officer Cooper Dawson died as a result of gunshot wounds suffered during an exchange of gunfire with a suspect near Pickett Street.

Police say Dawson was ambushed by the suspect, who was evading the officer. Officials say Dawson initiated a traffic stop at about 7:40 p.m. Monday evening. Police say the stop led to Dawson to pursue a suspect on foot in the 3500 block of Pickett Street.

Officials say while pursuing the suspect behind a house at 3517 Pickett Street, Dawson was shot multiple times. Police say Dawson returned fire and struck the suspect. Both Dawson and the suspect were taken to a local hospital. Dawson was later airlifted to a Dallas-area hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Police have not released identifying information about the suspect or described his condition following the shooting. Greenville Police Chief Chris Smith said “We are heartbroken over the loss of Officer Cooper Dawson, who selflessly put his life on the line to serve and protect our community.”

Officials say Dawson was the first Greenville Police Officer killed in the line of duty in more than 100 years. Dawson served with the Garland Police Department before coming to Greenville. Police say details about memorial services and ways to support Officer Dawson’s family will be announced in the coming days.