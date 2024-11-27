© 2024 88.9 KETR
Greenville PD, Hunt Behavioral Health Leadership Team raising funds for Dawson's family

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published November 27, 2024 at 4:51 PM CST

Greenville Police Officer Cooper Dawson died as a result of gunshot wounds suffered during the line of duty Nov. 25.

In Greenville, the Herald Banner reports both the Greenville Police Department and the Hunt County Behavioral Health Leadership Team are collecting donations to help the family of fallen Greenville Police Officer Cooper Dawson. The Banner reports the Hunt County Behavioral Health Leadership Team is conducting an online fundraiser.

Dawson died as a result of gunshot wounds suffered in the line of duty Monday. Officials say Dawson initiated a traffic stop at about 7:40 p.m. Monday evening. Police say the stop led to Dawson to pursue a suspect on foot in the 3500 block of Pickett Street. Officials say while pursuing the suspect behind a house at 3517 Pickett Street, Dawson was shot multiple times. Police say Dawson returned fire and struck the suspect. Both Dawson and the suspect were taken to a local hospital. Dawson was later airlifted to a Dallas-area hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries

Police have identified the man suspected of killing Dawson. 25-year-old Christian Robert Sparger of Greenville is remains hospitalized in critical condition at an unspecified location.
