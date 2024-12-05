Parades, local festivals highlight Dec. 6-8 Christmas season events

The weekend of Dec. 6-8 is full of Christmas-themed events in the KETR listening area. East Texas A&M University presents its annual Holiday Gala Concert Friday and Saturday evenings, as well as a free Tuba Christmas concert Saturday afternoon. A Sunday evening choral performance by the ET Chamber Singers rounds out the weekend in Commerce.

Friday evening Christmas parades are scheduled in Bonham, Cooper, Greenville, and Sulphur Springs.

Current weather forecasts predict rain showers across the region Saturday afternoon and evening. As a result, the Commerce "Miracle on Main Street" and the Commerce Christmas Parade, originally set for Saturday, have been canceled.

The Commerce Christmas Parade has been rescheduled for Dec. 14. The "Miracle on Main Street" vendors, children's activities, and the Holly Jolly Jog 5K run will not be rescheduled, the Commerce Chamber of Commerce said Friday.

The Saturday parades in Caddo Mills, Leonard, Lone Oak, Paris, and Royse City could be canceled or rescheduled due to Saturday's expected rain. These listings were last updated Friday at 12:30 p.m.

Commerce

The Planetarium at East Texas A&M University presents Mystery of the Christmas Star Friday evening at 8 p.m. The popular annual show about the Star of Bethlehem will return for 8 p.m. showings on Dec. 13 and Dec. 20. McFarland Science Building, 2201 W Neal St., East Texas A&M University.

The beloved Tuba Christmas concert returns to the Finney Concert Hall on Saturday at noon. More than 50 tuba and euphonium players will perform Christmas favorites. This show is free. Finney Concert Hall, Music Building, 1614 State Highway 24, East Texas A&M University.

The School of Music at East Texas A&M University presents its annual Holiday Gala Concert this Friday and Saturday, with performances at 7:30 p.m. each evening. The concerts will feature chamber groups and ensembles showcasing seasonal music. Tickets are $20 for the general public, $12.50 for students. Finney Concert Hall, Music Building, 1614 State Highway 24, East Texas A&M University.

The East Texas A&M University Chamber Singers will perform a Christmas Concert at First Presbyterian Church Sunday evening at 6 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, 1216 Monroe St., Commerce.

Bonham

The Bonham Christmas Parade is scheduled to begin Friday at 6 p.m. at the Fannin County Courthouse with the lighting of the Bonham Christmas tree. Immediately following the Christmas Parade, Lollipop Lane (112 W. 3rd St.) will host the announcement of the parade winners and a S’mores Cook-Off! Fannin County Courthouse Square.

The annual Holiday Wine Stroll and Taste of Bonham is scheduled for Saturday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Ticketing at check-in at the Bonham Area Chamber of Commerce office, with participating businesses around downtown. Bonham Area Chamber of Commerce, 327 N. Main St.

Caddo Mills

In Caddo Mills, the Candy Cane Lane Christmas Parade is scheduled for Saturday. The line-up for the parade starts at 4:30 p.m. with judging starting at 5:30, and the parade is set to begin at 6 p.m. Downtown Caddo Mills.

Campbell

The Plant Science Center at East Texas A&M University presents its annual Poinsettia Sale on Friday from noon until 6 p.m. Red, white, and pink poinsettias will be available for $15. Plant Science Center, 2069 County Road 4320.

Cooper

Cooper’s Delta County Christmas Parade of Lights is scheduled for Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “A Gingerbread Christmas.” The parade route will start at Three Rusty Nails, and circle the square in downtown Cooper. Immediately following the Delta County Christmas Parade, the Blue and Red Santa Fundraising event begins at the Delta County Community Center (221 East Bonham Ave.) A stew supper with trimmings will be available. Cost of admission is one new, unwrapped toy or cash donation, benefitting Delta County Child Welfare. Three Rusty Nails, 1100 W. Dallas Ave.

Fate

The City of Fate will host a Christmas tree lighting on Friday, beginning with 6 p.m., with food and children’s activities continuing until 9 p.m. Fate City Hall, 1900 C.D. Boren Parkway.

Greenville

Greenville’s annual Christmas Parade of Lights is scheduled to begin Friday at 6 p.m. in downtown Greenville. The event will include floats, marching bands, and a special visit by Santa himself. Several categories of awards will also be given to parade participants. Hunt County Courthouse Square.

The Greenville SportsPark opens its Holiday Light Show on Friday, 7 p.m.-10 p.m. A variety of vendors will be on-site. Admission to the Holiday Light Show is free on Friday only. Greenville SportsPark, 3603 Leo Hackney Blvd.

Greenville Middle School hosts a free Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Families will be able to enjoy breakfast tacos provided by Glenda’s Cafe. You’ll also get a special photo opportunity with Santa himself. This event is free, though registering in advance at the Greenville Parks and Recreation website is required. Greenville Middle School, 3611 Texas St.

Josephine

The City of Josephine is holding a Christmas tree lighting event on Friday at 6 p.m. The First Baptist Church of Josephine children’s choir will perform. There will be hot chocolate on hand, as well as a drop-off box for toy donations. Josephine City Park, 201 S. Main St.

Leonard

Leonard’s annual Christmas on the Square Parade is happening Saturday, beginning at 5 p.m. Hot chocolate, cider, and baked goods will be for sale, benefitting local youth groups. Downtown Leonard Square.

Lone Oak

The City of Lone Oak holds its annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, beginning at 6 p.m. at Lone Oak Elementary School (8080 U.S. Hwy. 69). Immediately following the parade, Lone Oak holds Christmas on the Square until 10 p.m. Cookies with Santa begins at 7 p.m., featuring cookies, cocoa, and photos with Santa. At 8 p.m., a free showing of the movie “Polar Express” will begin under the pavilion. Popcorn will be provided. Downtown Lone Oak Square.

Paris

In downtown Paris, the annual Christmas Parade of Lights is scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m.. The theme this year is “Christmas at the Movies.” Culbertson Memorial Fountain, Downtown Paris Square.

Royse City

Royse City’s annual Christmas Parade of Lights is Saturday. This year’s theme is “North Pole”. The parade will leave from Ouida Baley Middle School at 6:15 p.m., heading west on Highway 66. It will arrive at Main Street in downtown Royse City at around 6:30 p.m. Downtown businesses will also be hosting a Cider Walk from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., featuring treats, crafts and photo opportunities. Downtown Royse City.

Savoy

Coming up on Saturday in Savoy, it’s Christmas in the Park. Vendors will be on site 5 p.m.-7 p.m., and complimentary hot chocolate and cookies will be available. City Park.

Sulphur Springs

The Lions Club Lighted Christmas Parade is scheduled to begin downtown Friday evening at 7 p.m. Downtown Sulphur Springs.

The Sulphur Springs Downtown Business Alliance presents Christmas Market on Main this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 60 vendors will be along Main and Gilmer streets. Downtown Sulphur Springs.

Main Street Theater continues its presentation of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, with shows Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m. The run will continue next week, with performances on Thursday (7 p.m.), Dec. 14 (2 p.m.), and Dec. 15 (2 p.m.) Main Street Theater, 225 Main St.

West Tawakoni

The Tawakoni Area Public Library is hosting a Christmas celebration on Saturday morning, starting at 10:15 a.m.. Festivities will include story time and holiday crafts. Tawakoni Area Public Library, 340 Highway 276.

