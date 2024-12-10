City of Commerce extends Parks and Recreation online survey
The City of Commerce is seeking to identify citizens' priorities for managing the city's parks and associated recreational programs.
- The City of Commerce has extended its Parks and Recreation Survey through this Sunday. The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete and is open to anyone who lives or works in Commerce. The City is looking to identify priorities for managing the local parks and associated programs. The survey was extended last week so as to allow for more survey participants. The survey is available at the “City of Commerce, Texas” Facebook page, and is also pinned to the top of the KETR Facebook page. The survey concludes on Dec. 16.
- As reported yesterday on KETR, Kaufman County officals have released details about the man suspected of killing Terrell police officer Jacob Candanoza Sunday night during a traffic stop. Officials say Darrian Cortez Johnson, 25, was booked into the Kaufman County Jail around 10 a.m. Monday on a charge of capital murder of a peace officer. Officer Jacob Candanoza, 28, initiated a traffic stop in Terrell at about 11 p.m. Sunday. Candanoza radioed for backup and was shot moments later. He later died at an area hospital. The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office said Candanoza was in a struggle with a man driving in a gray Chevrolet pickup with Mississippi license plates. Law enforcement pursued the suspect into Van Zandt County, where the suspect crashed the truck and then fled on foot into a wooded area. An all-night manhunt followed. Police say Johnson was taken into custody about 5:30 a.m. Monday morning. Johnson remains at the Kaufman County Detention Center in Kaufman.