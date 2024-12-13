Northeast Texas Christmas events continue weekend of Dec. 13-15

Christmas-themed events continue around Northeast Texas this weekend, with highlights including an open house at the Commerce Public Library, 4-6 p.m. Saturday, followed immediately by the annual Christmas Parade leaving from the square at 6 p.m.

Greenville

The W. Walworth Harrison Public Library in Greenville holds a free Storytime with Santa on Friday, starting at 10 a.m. The theme this time will be “Move and Groove”- story time with a musical flair. W. Walworth Harrison Public Library, 1 Lou Finney Blvd., Greenville.

The Greenville Farmers Market is holding a Holiday Market on Saturday. Plenty of vendors will be on-site with handmade gifts, holiday treats and gifts. The market will run from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Market Square, 2203 Lee St., Greenville.

Hunt County’s AgriLife Extension Office will host a free “Cocoa & Crafts” event on Saturday, featuring festive treats and the opportunity to create a holiday gift for a loved one. This event is free and open to all ages, running from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Hunt County AgriLife Extension Office, 2217 Washington St., Greenville.

Commerce

The annual Commerce Christmas Parade has been rescheduled to this coming Saturday. Starting at 6 p.m., the parade route will head south from the square down Park Street and will return to the square going north on Monroe Street. Details available at the Commerce Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. Downtown Commerce Square.

The Commerce Public Library will host an open house from 4 p.m.- 6 p.m. Saturday. Guests can enjoy crafting, free cookies and hot chocolate, and a book sale. The Commerce ISD Choir will perform at the library at 5 p.m. The open house will conclude with a watch party for the Commerce Christmas Parade, starting at 6 p.m. Details at the Commerce Public Library Facebook page. Commerce Public Library, 1210 Park Street, Commerce.

The Northeast Texas Children’s Museum holds Brunch with Santa on Saturday. The event will include a brunch and photo opportunities with Santa. Tickets are 12 dollars each, children under 2 are free. Brunch will run from 9:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. Details available at The Northeast Texas Children’s Museum website. Northeast Texas Children’s Museum,100 Maple Street, Commerce.

The Planetarium at East Texas A&M University will present two holiday-themed shows Friday evening. Let it Snow, starting at 7 p.m., will include a variety of classic festive songs, featuring performances from Frank Sinatra, the Trans Siberian Orchestra and more. Afterwards, starting at 8 p.m., the popular annual show Mystery of the Christmas Star will explore the significance of the Star of Bethlehem. Both programs will also have showings on the evening of Dec. 20. McFarland Science Building, 2201 W Neal St., East Texas A&M University

Cooper Lake State Park

“The Lights at Liberty Grove” happens Friday and Saturday evening at the Doctors Creek Unit of Cooper Lake State Park. This drive-through light show will feature the newly decorated Liberty Grove campground. Entry to the park is free during the event, but guests are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food donation for the Delta County Hope House food pantry. The light show will be open from 6 p.m.- 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, at the Doctors Creek Unit of Cooper Lake State Park. Doctors Creek Unit, Cooper Lake State Park, 95 Park Road #8154, Cooper.

Sulphur Springs

Coming up on Saturday in Sulphur Springs, it’s “Christmas in the Park”. This festive event will include a Christmas Caroling Hayride, snacks, a bicycle raffle and much more. The event will begin at 5 p.m. Pacific Park, 413 West Beckham Street.

Paris

The City of Paris holds Breakfast with Santa on Saturday. Attendees will receive a pancake breakfast, take pictures with Santa, and receive some special gifts from the North Pole. The breakfast will run from 8 a.m.- 11 a.m. at the Community Exhibit Center located in the Red River Valley Fairgrounds. Tickets are 10 dollars for children, and 5 dollars for adults. For more information, you can visit the City of Paris Parks and Recreation Facebook page , or call (903) 784-9289. Red River Valley Fairgrounds, 570 Rita Haynes Blvd.

Bonham