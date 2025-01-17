Hunt County officials release details about two men booked on felony child sex charges

In Hunt County, local law enforcement has released details about two men currently jailed in Greenville on charges of sex crimes with child victims. The men and the alleged incidents are unrelated.

Kevin Paul Thompson, 56, of Greenville, was booked into the Hunt County Detention Center Thursday. Thompson faces a charge of possession of child pornography with a child under 10 years old. The Greenville Herald Banner reports the charges are from an incident said to have occurred on July 13 of last year. No bond has been set for Thompson. Punishment for child pornography possession ranges from two years to life in prison.

The other jailed man, Sergio Ramirez, Jr., 40, of Quinlan, was also booked into the Hunt County Detention Center on Thursday. Ramirez faces a charge of continuous sexual assault of a child under 14. The charge is related to an incident said to have occurred on Oct. 23, 2023. The Banner reports his bond has been recommended at $400,000. The punishment for continuous sexual assault of a child under 14 ranges from 25 years or life in prison.