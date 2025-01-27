© 2025 88.9 KETR
Greenville police arrest, charge Royse City man in connection with Friday night shooting

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published January 27, 2025 at 9:11 AM CST
Alan Wade Belk, 62, of Royse City, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

  • In Greenville, police have arrested a Royse City man on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police say that late last Friday (Jan. 24) night around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 500 block of Robinson Street. Police say they found a man with a gunshot wound and a suspect. Alan Wade Belk, 62, of Royse City, was booked into the Hunt County Detention Center early Saturday and was released Sunday on a $250,000 bond.
  • U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents conducted enhanced enforcement operations in several major cities on Sunday. KERA in Dallas reports operations took place in Chicago, Atlanta and across Texas. An ICE spokesperson confirmed in an email that ICE and federal law enforcement partners arrested dozens of people in North Texas, including in Dallas, Fort Worth and Arlington. Targeted operations also were conducted in Austin, according to NPR Member Station KUT in Austin. ICE posted on X that 956 arrests had been made and 554 people with immigration detainers had been lodged on Sunday. Other agencies involved in these operations include the FBI, ATF, DEA and the U.S. Marshals Service. Gov. Greg Abbott posted on X that Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and special agents were deployed to assist.
