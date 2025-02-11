City of Commerce announces hiring of new Chief of Police

The City of Commerce has a new Chief of Police. Today the city announced the hiring of Corley Weatherford to lead the Commerce Police Department. Weatherford had worked for the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office as the agency’s Criminal Investigations Commander since 2017, the city said. The release also said that Weatherford has worked with the FBI’s Task Force for Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation, as well as the U.S. Secret Service with its digital and computer forensics teams.

Weatherford’s LinkedIn page shows him as a 2021 graduate of East Texas A&M’s Criminal Justice program and a 2024 graduate of the University of Virginia, from which Weatherford earned a master’s degree in Public Safety.

The City of Commerce used the services of Keller-based Strategic Government Resources to assist in the candidate search. The city’s release said it received interest from 38 qualified applicants from eight different states.