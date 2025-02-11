Interstate 30 in Hunt, Rockwall counties continues to be site of accidents, delays

Interstate 30 in Hunt and Rockwall counties continues to be the site of accidents and delays, as a major improvement project along the highway continues.

Last week, a motorcyclist died in Caddo Mills as a result of an accident near the intersection with Interstate 30 and FM 1903. The Greenville Herald Banner identified the man as Jeff Sicard of Royse City. The accident happened during the afternoon of Feb. 6.

The Herald Banner also reports a major accident in Royse City last Saturday (Feb. 8) brought westbound I-30 to a standstill for more than four hours. Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, a multi-vehicle accident involved three tractor-trailers and five personal vehicles. Royse City Police Chief Kirk Aldridge told the Herald-Banner that one of the truck drivers was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury, but there were no other injuries reported.

Construction projects on I-30 currently run intermittently from Rockwall to Greenville.