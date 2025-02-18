Commerce ISD on two-hour delay Wednesday, Greenville ISD closed

With cold weather descending on the region tonight, some school districts around the region are altering their schedules for tomorrow.

In Hunt County: Commerce ISD- 10 a.m. start, two-hour delayed schedule; Greenville ISD- closed; Pioneer Academy (Greenville)- closed; Lone Oak ISD- 10 a.m. start, two-hour delayed schedule.

In Hopkins County: Sulphur Springs ISD- 10 a.m. start, two-hour delayed schedule; Como-Pickton ISD- 10 a.m. start, two-hour delayed schedule; Saltillo ISD- 10 a.m. start.

In Lamar County: Chisum ISD- 10 a.m. start, buses running 2.5 hours delayed schedule.

In Fannin County: Fannindel ISD- closed.

Check with your local school district for updated schedule and closure information, as many districts have not published their plans for Wednesday (as of Tuesday afternoon), and some will operate on a normal schedule.

Volunteers in Greenville have organized an overnight shelter for the community. Wesley United Methodist Church will be the site of an overnight shelter, beginning tonight. The shelter will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. The Greenville Herald Banner reports organizers plan to keep the shelter open each night this week through Friday night. Wesley United Methodist Church is located at 1200 E. Joe Ramsey Blvd., near Joe Ramsey and Interstate 30. The Greenville Homeless Task Force is seeking volunteers to help the shelter operate. Anyone interested in learning more can email greenvillehomelesstaskforce@gmail.com.