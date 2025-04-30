Texas Senate advances 'Life of the Mother Act' on unanimous vote
The measure, which now heads to the House, would make the language that defines a medical emergency consistent across Texas’ various abortion statutes.
- The Texas Senate passed a bill yesterday (April 29) aimed at clarifying when doctors can perform life-saving emergency abortions under the state’s near-total abortion ban. Senate Bill 31, also known as the Life of the Mother Act, would make the language that defines a medical emergency consistent across Texas’ various abortion statutes, and it would put the burden of proof on the state when a doctor is accused of violating abortion laws. The bill passed unanimously. But some Democrats expressed disappointment that it does not include any provisions for pregnancies that involve lethal fetal anomalies. State Senator Sarah Eckhardt of Austin was among them.
“If your pregnancy falls outside of this politically determined exception, you are on your own.”
Senate Bill 31 will now be referred to the Texas House of Representatives, where a version of the bill is currently pending in committee.
- In Commerce yesterday, police arrested a man they say stabbed another man. Police responding to a call in the 700 block of Culver Street found a man with apparent stab wounds and another man leaving the scene. Police say they’ve arrested Christopher Williams and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. If you have information about this or any other crime, please contact the Commerce Police Department (903) 886-1139 or Hunt County Crime Stoppers (903) 457-2929.