Bitter cold settles in across Northeast Texas

This morning in Northeast Texas, we have overcast skies, with temperatures in the teens. We have a few very light snow showers here and there across the region, which should continue until about 9 a.m.

Decreasingly cloudy this morning, sunny this afternoon, with highs near 30. Breezy, with a northerly wind gusting to 30 MPH. Wind chill values in the single digits today.

Road conditions are inconsistent across the region with some thoroughfares clear and others covered with patchy ice or sleet accumulations. Black ice is possible, particularly on bridges and overpasses.

East Texas A&M University and Paris Junior College are on normal schedules today. Collin College is on a two-hour delay.

Some school districts around the region are on a delayed schedule today, while others are not. The Commerce, Paris, Chisum, Sulphur Springs, Como-Pickton, Saltillo, Farmerville and Community ISDs are all on a two-hour delayed schedule today. The Greenville ISD is closed today. Fannindel ISD is also closed. Many districts around the region are open with normal schedules. Check with your local school district for updated schedule and closure information.

