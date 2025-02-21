© 2025 88.9 KETR
KETR to broadcast 'The Black History of the Banjo' Saturday evening

KETR | By Ethan Buck
Published February 21, 2025 at 4:26 PM CST
The banjo originated in West Africa. The upcoming special edition of Afropop Worldwide explores this history.
Afropop Worldwide
The special episode of the longtime public radio program “Afropop Worldwide” will air at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.

You can trace the history of the banjo to its ancestors in West Africa. Eventually moving to the Caribbean and the American South via the slave trade, this famous folk instrument became a staple in bluegrass, country, and many other genres.

Now, artists like Rhiannon Giddens are trying to reclaim the instrument, revisiting old melodies and creating new ones. This reclaiming isn’t just about righting historical wrongs; it’s a reminder that even when disfigured by prejudice, a culture's resilience beats on within its forms of artistic and musical expression.

It's a thought-provoking discussion on the on-going story of American music- which would be woefully incomplete without a Black history of the banjo. That episode airs Saturday at 6 p.m. on 88.9 KETR.

Afropop Worldwide is a Peabody award-winning radio program, podcast and online magazine dedicated to music from Africa and the African diaspora. Through meticulously curated audio programs, Afropop educates, entertains, and inspires listeners around the world, fostering a deeper appreciation for the cultural and historical significance of music.
