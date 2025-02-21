KETR to broadcast 'The Black History of the Banjo' Saturday evening

You can trace the history of the banjo to its ancestors in West Africa. Eventually moving to the Caribbean and the American South via the slave trade, this famous folk instrument became a staple in bluegrass, country, and many other genres.

Now, artists like Rhiannon Giddens are trying to reclaim the instrument, revisiting old melodies and creating new ones. This reclaiming isn’t just about righting historical wrongs; it’s a reminder that even when disfigured by prejudice, a culture's resilience beats on within its forms of artistic and musical expression.

It's a thought-provoking discussion on the on-going story of American music- which would be woefully incomplete without a Black history of the banjo. That episode airs Saturday at 6 p.m. on 88.9 KETR.

