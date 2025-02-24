NE Texas water planning group continues opposition to proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir

In Northeast Texas, opposition to the proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir continues. The regional water planning group included opposition to the proposed reservoir in the regional water plan published last week.

If built, the lake would flood about 66,000 acres in the Sulphur River Basin in Titus, Red River, and Franklin counties.

The project has been a point of contention between the North Texas and Northeast Texas regional water planning groups. Region C, based in Arlington, supports building the reservoir. Region D, based in Mount Pleasant, opposes the project.

Supporters say it’s needed to provide for the future water needs of the Dallas metro area. Opponents have cited environmental, land rights, and economic concerns.

The Texas Water Development Board organizes the state into 16 regional planning groups. The regional plans are used to create the state water plan, which is published every seven years.

Inclusion in the state water plan is not a guarantee that a project will be completed. New reservoirs must be permitted at the state level by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and at the federal level by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.