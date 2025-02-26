Measles case confirmed in Rockwall County

Public health officials have identified a case of measles in Rockwall County. The Texas Department of State Health Services says the confirmed case of measles was found in an unvaccinated adult yesterday (Feb. 25.)

The Rockwall County Health Authority says the patient is hospitalized and all those who have come into contact with the patient have been notified. Local and state officials also say the patient recently traveled internationally and that the case appears unrelated to the measles outbreak in West Texas.

Statewide, officials confirmed Tuesday (Feb. 25) at least 124 cases and 18 hospitalizations since the measles outbreak was first reported late last month. A majority of cases are among unvaccinated individuals and most are children.

Earlier today, state and local officials in Lubbock confirmed the first death related to the measles outbreak in Texas. Officials said the patient who died was an unvaccinated school-aged child. The child had been hospitalized in Lubbock since last week.

