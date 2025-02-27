DFW public officials on alert following measles case in Rockwall County

Dallas-area public heath officials are monitoring for the spread of measles after a case was confirmed in Rockwall County this week. KERA's Kailey Broussard reports.

Dr. Philip Huang with Dallas County Health and Human Services says he's reached out to school superintendents in districts with lower vaccination rates.

Philip Huang: "The vaccination is very effective. And so fortunately that's something that we have to try to make sure that we continue to keep the, you know, measles, a rare thing in our community."

Health leaders in neighboring Tarrant County are working on a plan to address measles if cases are reported there. State health officials say the measles case in Rockwall County is not related to the outbreak in West Texas.

For KERA News I'm Kailey Broussard.