Hunt Co. Sheriff's Office warns locals of scam callers impersonating deputies

The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has issued an advisory warning locals about scam phone calls. Officials say scam callers impersonating sheriff’s deputies have been trying to extort money. The caller might give false information about warrants due to missed court or jury duty and demand payment to avoid arrest. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office also says these scammers have been usual the real names of sheriff’s deputies and might say the call is being recorded. The advisory reminds the public that law enforcement will never request money over the phone.