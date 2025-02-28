© 2025 88.9 KETR
Hunt Co. Sheriff's Office warns locals of scam callers impersonating deputies

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published February 28, 2025 at 8:30 AM CST

Officials remind the public that law enforcement will never ask for payment over the phone.

The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has issued an advisory warning locals about scam phone calls. Officials say scam callers impersonating sheriff’s deputies have been trying to extort money. The caller might give false information about warrants due to missed court or jury duty and demand payment to avoid arrest. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office also says these scammers have been usual the real names of sheriff’s deputies and might say the call is being recorded. The advisory reminds the public that law enforcement will never request money over the phone.
Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett has served at KETR since 2013.
