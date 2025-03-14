Hunt County Fire Marshal investigating response to Quinlan house fire that killed 3

The Hunt County Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting what it calls “an active criminal investigation” in connection with a house fire in Quinlan that killed three men during the early morning of March 5. Members of the victims' family, along with some area fire officials, have urged an investigation of the incident.

The Greenville Herald Banner reports at this week’s (March 11) regular meeting of the Hunt County Commissioner’s Court, people told commissioners the Quinlan Volunteer Fire Department could have done more to save those trapped inside. Tawakoni South Fire Department assistant chief Kevin Madigan said his crew wanted to go in, but Quinlan firefighters told them not to, for safety reasons. Lone Oak fire chief Robert Whitehead also called for an investigation. So did Julie Bedwell, whose son and ex-husband died during the fire. The Hunt County Fire Marshal’s Office says the investigation is ongoing.