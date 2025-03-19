Greenville police investigating Tuesday afternoon shooting at Hunt Regional Medical Center
The incident injured a child, who police say was shot in a car in the hospital's parking lot.
- In Greenville, police say they are investigating a shooting that happened yesterday (March 18) afternoon at Hunt Regional Medical Center. Officials say the shooting injured a child, who was treated at the hospital. Hunt Regional Medical Center was locked down briefly following the incident. Police say shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, they were notified of a child being treated for a gunshot wound at the hospital. Police say the child was shot inside a car in the hospital parking lot. Police did not release any other information. Police also say they believe this was an isolated incident and there are “no suspects at large.” An investigation is ongoing. Officials are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Det. Jamaine Hamilton at (903) 457-2916 or JLHamilton@ci.greenville.tx.us.
- The Texas Senate has given preliminary approval to a bill that would require the Ten Commandments to be displayed in every public-school classroom in the state. Houston Public Media’s Andrew Schneider says Senate Bill 10 passed the upper chamber on a party-line vote.
Senate Bill 10 passed over the objections of Democrats concerned that the measure violates the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment to the U-S Constitution. Republican Senator Phil King is the bill’s author.
“This is part of our history and tradition and needs to be part of our educational system. Every child needs to walk in, Senator, every day they’re in school and see on the wall that it’s wrong to kill, it’s wrong to steal, that you’re supposed to respect and honor your parents.”
The bill requires one final reading for final passage before the Senate can send it to the House of Representatives. I’m Andrew Schneider in Houston.