State Highway 121 speed limit lowered to 70 between Bonham and Trenton
The Fannin County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies are working to reduce the number of major accidents on the highway.
- Today, a new speed limit goes into effect on State Highway 121 in Fannin County. The limit is being lowered from 75 to 70 MPH. The move is part of a larger effort to reduce the number of accidents on SH 121 between Bonham and Trenton. State Highway 121 has been the site of a number of deadly accidents in Fannin County, including a crash last October that killed five people, and one last month that killed two. The Fannin County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Bonham Police Department and the Trenton Police Department have increased their patrols on State Highway 121.
- Texas advocacy groups are sounding the alarm about the dissolution of the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of English Language Acquisition. TPR Education Reporter Camille Phillips has more.
The former director of the Office of English Language Acquisition says the elimination of the office leaves students who are learning English without crucial support. Montserrat Garibay of Austin was in charge of the office under the Biden administration.
“Quite frankly, this is a blunt attack on our most vulnerable students, and we must fight to ensure that they receive the support that they deserve.”
At least 12 of the office’s 16 employees have been laid off as part of the massive job cuts announced by the U.S. Department of Education earlier this month. Garibay says that represents a devastating loss of institutional knowledge … and needed oversight for federal funding for English Learners and grants to train bilingual educators. A spokesperson for the Education Department says those responsibilities will now be overseen by another office. I’m Camille Phillips in San Antonio.