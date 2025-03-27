Abbott announces third investigation into group planning Josephine development
The Texas State Securities Board is the latest state agency investigating the East Plano Islamic Center.
- Governor Greg Abbott has announced a third investigation into a proposed mixed-use development in southeastern Collin County. The East Plano Islamic Council has planned a development near Josephine. KERA's Penelope Rivera reports Abbott claimed the group could be misleading investors -- but didn't provide more details.
The Texas State Securities Board opened a fraud investigation into a project from the East Plano Islamic Center. But it's not clear what rules -- if any -- are being broken. It comes after Texas opened two separate investigations this week against the Islamic Center and its project called "EPIC City." The project would be on 400 acres and is geared towards supporting the North Texas Muslim community. It includes more than a thousand homes, a school and a mosque. Abbott has repeatedly accused EPIC of promoting "Sharia law," without evidence. The developers say the community isn't exclusive and they'll welcome anyone who wants to live there. I'm Penelope Rivera in Dallas.
- Texas Senators have passed legislation that further defines parental rights in education. KERA’s Bill Zeeble has more on the bill that now moves to the house.
North Texas Republican Senator Bob Hall’s SB 112 would amend the state education code to give parents access to their child’s written and electronic records. Those records could include everything from grades and disciplinary information to teacher evaluations and immunization records. It would also require that schools obtain parental consent for health care screenings or surveys in addition to psychological tests. SB112 is among a slate of Republican-authored bills this session reiterating and in some cases broadening a parent’s right to direct their child’s education. I’m Bill Zeeble in Dallas.