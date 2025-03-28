Texas hospital treating children for vitamin A toxicity linked to medical misinformation
Elevated levels of vitamin A can affect liver function.
- Medical disinformation connected to the West Texas measles outbreak has created a new problem. Children are being treated for toxic levels of vitamin A. Texas Public Radio’s David Martin Davies reports.
Covenant Children’s Hospital in Lubbock confirms it’s treating children with severe cases of measles who are also suffering from vitamin A toxicity. According to the hospital, they have admitted fewer than 10 pediatric patients who were all initially hospitalized due to measles complications but have elevated levels of vitamin A and that is resulting in abnormal liver function. US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been recommending to take high doses of vitamin A to counter the measles outbreak. But the hospital is informing the public to reduce using the vitamin and warning that excessive consumption of it may result in significant adverse effects. There is no evidence that using vitamin A will prevent measles. I’m David Martin Davies in San Antonio.
- Yolanda Saldivar, the woman serving a life sentence for the 1995 murder of Tejano singer Selena been denied parole. Texas Public Radio’s Joey Palacios reports the denial comes just days before the 30th anniversary of Selena’s death.
The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles denied Yolanda Saldivar’s parole on the grounds it believed she was still a threat to public safety. Saldivar, who is now 64, was a business manager for Selena Quintanilla-Perez and the founder of her fan club. She shot the singer at a motel in Corpus Christi. This Monday will mark 30 years since Selena’s death. Selena’s widower, Chris Perez, issued a statement on Facebook that he and the Quintanilla family were grateful for the board’s decision saying that justice continues to stand. Saldivar's next parole eligibility is in March of 2030. I’m Joey Palacios in San Antonio.