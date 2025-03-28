That Blooming Quilt Show returns to downtown Commerce on Saturday (March 29)

For the second consecutive year, downtown Commerce will host That Blooming Quilt Show, a gathering of Northeast Texas quilters and quilt appreciators. The event will feature vendors, quilts for display, and a chance to socialize with those who participate in the region's most notable fabric arts tradition.

The show is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the former Inwood Bank building at 1312 Washington Street. Admission is free, witha suggested donation of $5, and all donations welcomed.

"There's just such history in this art form, and so it's a joy to keep it alive by having little shows like this and introducing new generations," said organizer Amy Welch.

You can hear the KETR interview with Northeast Texas quilters Elizabeth Waltrip, Sharla Lisenbee and Amy Welch in the audio player above the photograph.