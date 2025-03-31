Hunt County Sheriff's Office arrests 21 at apparent cockfight near Celeste

A bust of an apparent cockfight in northern Hunt County yesterday resulted in 21 people getting arrested and jailed. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call of a possible cockfight Sunday (March 30) at about 1:40 p.m. at a residence in the 600 block of Hunt County Road 1006, east of Celeste. Officials say many fled the scene, but deputies arrested 21 attendees and booked them at the Hunt County Detention Center on cockfighting charges. Deputies say they found both dead and live roosters, as well as fighting pits and metal spurs, or gaffs, used in cockfighting. Officials say 65 live roosters and 10 dead roosters were found. An investigation is ongoing, and the SPCA of Texas is assisting law enforcement officials.