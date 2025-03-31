© 2025 88.9 KETR
Hunt County Sheriff's Office arrests 21 at apparent cockfight near Celeste

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published March 31, 2025 at 8:51 AM CDT
Officials say they seized 75 roosters, 10 of which were dead, and found evidence of cockfighting at the site.

  • A bust of an apparent cockfight in northern Hunt County yesterday resulted in 21 people getting arrested and jailed. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call of a possible cockfight Sunday (March 30) at about 1:40 p.m. at a residence in the 600 block of Hunt County Road 1006, east of Celeste. Officials say many fled the scene, but deputies arrested 21 attendees and booked them at the Hunt County Detention Center on cockfighting charges. Deputies say they found both dead and live roosters, as well as fighting pits and metal spurs, or gaffs, used in cockfighting. Officials say 65 live roosters and 10 dead roosters were found. An investigation is ongoing, and the SPCA of Texas is assisting law enforcement officials.

  • The City of Commerce will celebrate its newly renovated animal shelter with a ribbon cutting today at 11 a.m. The Commerce Animal Shelter is located just north of downtown, at 1203 O’Neal Street.
Mark Haslett
