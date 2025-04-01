Collin County Commissioners Court hears testimony opposing development near Josephine

In McKinney yesterday, the Collin County Commissioners Court heard hours of public testimony urging them to oppose a planned Muslim community known as EPIC City. The development is affiliated with the East Plano Islamic Center. If built, the development would be put in far southeastern Collin County, near Josephine. Frisco realtor Brandon Burton told county commissioners the housing development would violate civil rights laws.

BURTON: “It is illegal for a real estate agent to advertise or make any statement that indicates a limitation or preference based on race, religion, color, sex, national origin, disability, or familial status.”

The Texas Workforce Commission is investigating EPIC City for possible Fair Housing Violations. A representative said EPIC City will welcome people of all faiths who want to live there.

Collin County Judge Chris Hill says he doesn't support the proposed development because the project is the subject of several inquiries being made by different state agencies, including law enforcement. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently directed the Texas Rangers to conduct a criminal investigation. It's unclear what specific violations are being alleged.