© 2025 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
88.9 KETR celebrates 50 years on the air April 7th. Support local journalism, public media, and the free press with your contribution during this pledge drive!

Severe thunderstorms possible early Wednesday morning

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published April 1, 2025 at 6:52 PM CDT

Large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes are possible with the storm system expected to move into the region before sunrise Wednesday.

Northeast Texas faces a possibility of severe weather overnight and tomorrow morning, though timing of storms is uncertain.

Chances for rain will develop this evening, with temperatures dropping into the 60s. Breezy tonight, with south winds gusting to 35 MPH.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are forecast to develop overnight, with the severe threat in Northeast Texas increasing after 4 a.m. and continuing through the morning. National Weather Service forecasters say thunderstorms are most likely in the KETR listening area between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. tomorrow.

Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are the threats associated with this storm system.

Rain possible throughout the day on Wednesday, with afternoon highs around 80. Tomorrow’s rain should begin a rainy few days for the region, with showers, thunderstorms, and some heavy rainfall in the region’s forecast through Saturday.
News
Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett has served at KETR since 2013. Since then, the station's news operation has enjoyed an increase in listener engagement and audience metrics, as well recognition in the Texas AP Broadcasters awards.
See stories by Mark Haslett