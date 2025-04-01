Severe thunderstorms possible early Wednesday morning

Northeast Texas faces a possibility of severe weather overnight and tomorrow morning, though timing of storms is uncertain.

Chances for rain will develop this evening, with temperatures dropping into the 60s. Breezy tonight, with south winds gusting to 35 MPH.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are forecast to develop overnight, with the severe threat in Northeast Texas increasing after 4 a.m. and continuing through the morning. National Weather Service forecasters say thunderstorms are most likely in the KETR listening area between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. tomorrow.

Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are the threats associated with this storm system.

Rain possible throughout the day on Wednesday, with afternoon highs around 80. Tomorrow’s rain should begin a rainy few days for the region, with showers, thunderstorms, and some heavy rainfall in the region’s forecast through Saturday.