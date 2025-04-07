© 2025 88.9 KETR
Paris Junior College to organize advisory board for Hunt County

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published April 7, 2025 at 8:39 AM CDT
Monday Morning Newscast stock image: The President's House at Texas A&M University-Commerce
Lindsey Wiley
/
Texas A&M University-Commerce

The college is currently accepting applications from those wishing to serve on the board.

  • Paris Junior College is looking to improve its service to Hunt County. The college announced this month it intends to form a Hunt County advisory board. Paris Junior College was founded in 1924 and has an enrollment of about 5,000 students. The college has sites in Greenville and Sulphur Springs in addition to the campus in Paris. Paris Junior College president Stephen Benson says he’ll submit recommendations for board members to the PJC Board of Regents, which would govern the board. Those interested in serving on the board can find more information and an application at the college’s website, Paris J-C dot edu.
  • The National Weather Service has confirmed that the severe storms that raged across the region last Friday included an EF-0 tornado in northern Van Zandt County. The agency says an EF-0 tornado touched down about 9.5 miles east of Canton along CR 1321, then moved northeast, passing south and east of Grand Saline before crossing U.S. Highway 80 and lifting north of Silver Lake. The twister destroyed the wall of one home on FM 1255 and two other homes were damaged, and trees were uprooted. An EF-0 tornado is a tornado with wind speeds of 65 to 85 MPH.
