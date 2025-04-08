Commerce police seeking man in connection with March 15 shooting
Police have charged Avean Dejuan Jones of Commerce with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.
- In Commerce, police are seeking a man they say was involved in a drive-by shooting in Commerce last month. Avean Dejuan Jones of Commerce has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct. The shooting incident happened in the 800 block of Culver Street on the afternoon of Saturday March 15. One person was injured by gunfire and treated at an area hospital. Police issued arrest warrants for Jones and Jaxyson Grant of Greenville. Police say Grant turned himself in at the Hunt County jail on March 23. Jones remains at large. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Hunt County Crime Stoppers at (903) 457-2929 or the Commerce Police Department at (903) 886-1139.
- The Greenville Promenade has a new owner. The mall on Wesley Street just north of Interstate 30 hosts Marshalls, Ashley, Ross Dress for Less, Petco, and other chain stores. The Greenville Herald Banner reports the mall has been bought by investors led by Dallas-based Dunhill Partners, which also owns the Rockwall Market Center.