Actress, podcaster Julie Dove talks career, education, True Crime

KETR | By Jerrod Knight
Published April 11, 2025 at 1:14 PM CDT
Actress Julie Dove, promotional shot
Julie Dove

On July 7, 1988, a young Princeton, Texas girl was savagely beaten, murdered, and left in an empty field by three young men. While 16-year-old Angela Stevens lost her life, concern at the time was for these boys and how they'd ruined their lives with just one night of bad choices.

For many years, this bothered actress and former youth minister Julie Dove, who lived in Princeton at the time of the murder. It bothered her that she and others were left to feel as though Stevens had some control over her victimhood. And so, together with producer Kari Southard Hargrave, Dove set out to tell the story of Angela Stevens.

The podcast is called True Texas Crime: The Significant Life of Angela Stevens. And it's been nominated for a Webby Award.

Julie Dove, an accomplished actress (Days of our Lives, The Office, Birdgirl,) holds an undergraduate and a graduate degree from East Texas State University (now called East Texas A&M.) In an interview with KETR's Jerrod Knight, she talks about her youth, her educational time in Commerce, her life before and during her continuing acting career, and the podcast that she hosts.

Those who wish to participate in the People's Voice voting campaign can visit vote.webbyawards.com.

True Texas Crime Podcast Artwork

Jerrod Knight
Jerrod Knight oversees station programming, news and sports operations, individual and corporate development efforts, business and budget planning and execution, and technical operations.
