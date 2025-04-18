© 2025 88.9 KETR
Longtime Greenville radio personality Rob Moore dies

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published April 18, 2025 at 8:50 AM CDT

A familiar and beloved voice on local airwaves since the 1980s, Moore's careeer also included an noteworthy legacy as a professional wrestling announcer.

Longtime Greenville radio broadcaster Rob Moore died this week. The Herald Banner reports the familiar voice from Greenville’s KGVL and other stations passed away Tuesday.

Moore graduated from Greenville High School in 1980, and started writing for the Herald Banner that same year. He took his first radio job at KGVL in 1981. Over the years, Moore worked for stations in Sherman, Corpus Christi, and Tyler, but spent most of his career in Greenville. Moore also began announcing for professional wrestling events in the 80s, and eventually was named to several wrestling halls of fame for his award-winning years of service as a wrestling announcer.

In radio, Moore’s work included many years as a host and newscaster. Moore also interviewed top country music stars such as Charley Pride and former Greenville resident Collin Raye.

The Banner reports Moore is survived by his wife Tonya. Tomorrow, a celebration of Moore’s life is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Authentic Life Fellowship Church, located at 1914 Joe Ramsey Blvd. in Greenville.
Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett has served at KETR since 2013. Since then, the station's news operation has enjoyed an increase in listener engagement and audience metrics, as well recognition in the Texas AP Broadcasters awards.
