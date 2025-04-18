Longtime Greenville radio personality Rob Moore dies

Longtime Greenville radio broadcaster Rob Moore died this week. The Herald Banner reports the familiar voice from Greenville’s KGVL and other stations passed away Tuesday.

Moore graduated from Greenville High School in 1980, and started writing for the Herald Banner that same year. He took his first radio job at KGVL in 1981. Over the years, Moore worked for stations in Sherman, Corpus Christi, and Tyler, but spent most of his career in Greenville. Moore also began announcing for professional wrestling events in the 80s, and eventually was named to several wrestling halls of fame for his award-winning years of service as a wrestling announcer.

In radio, Moore’s work included many years as a host and newscaster. Moore also interviewed top country music stars such as Charley Pride and former Greenville resident Collin Raye.

The Banner reports Moore is survived by his wife Tonya. Tomorrow, a celebration of Moore’s life is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Authentic Life Fellowship Church, located at 1914 Joe Ramsey Blvd. in Greenville.