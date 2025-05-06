© 2025 88.9 KETR
Texas Attorney General's office drops suit against Coppell ISD

Texas Attorney General's office drops suit against Coppell ISD

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published May 6, 2025 at 8:11 AM CDT

In court filings, the district said Attorney General Ken Paxton's claim Coppell schools were teaching Critical Race Theory was based on deceptively edited videos.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has dropped his lawsuit against Coppell ISD. KERA's Bill Zeeble reports the state had alleged the district was teaching an illegal curriculum.

In March Paxton sued Coppell ISD for teaching “woke and hateful Critical Race Theory.” In response the district sought sanctions against the AG's office, saying Paxton’s accusations were based on 2 year-old, undercover videos that were false and taken out of context.

District lawyers argued in court filings the secret videos were quote "heavily edited and manipulated so to be grossly misleading." The video’s creator, conservative activist group Accuracy in Media, stood by its claims but did not provide unedited footage as requested by KERA. Paxton is now suing Austin ISD on similar claims the district is teaching CRT. I’m Bill Zeeble in Dallas.
Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett has served at KETR since 2013. Since then, the station's news operation has enjoyed an increase in listener engagement and audience metrics, as well recognition in the Texas AP Broadcasters awards.
