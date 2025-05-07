East Quinlan Parkway construction project to begin in May
- Travel between Quinlan and West Tawakoni is going to go a little more slowly, starting some time next week. The Texas Department of Transportation has announced a planned major project on State Highway 276 in the area. SH 276 is called East Quinlan Parkway as it passes through the Quinlan-Tawakoni area and is the main east-west thoroughfare in southern Hunt County. A center turn lane is being added to the highway east of FM 751 and west of County Road 3609, in the vicinity of the Quinlan Baseball Fields. TxDOT says construction will begin next week and is expected to last through February 2026. The project is expected to cost about $7.65 million. The state has contracted with Paris-based R.K. Hall Construction.
- In Texas, voter turnout in May elections is notoriously low, and the May 3 elections followed that pattern. The Greenville Herald Banner reports that in Hunt County, about five percent of registered voters cast ballots on Saturday. A bill currently before the Texas Senate would require most elections to be held in November and on Tuesdays. Senate Bill 1209 is authored by Sen. Bryan Hughes, a Mineola Republican. The bill has passed the Texas Senate and is now before the Texas House. Supporters of abolishing May elections cite voter fatigue from too many elections and financial burdens on local government.