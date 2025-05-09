Federal lawsuit alleges Rains County Justice of the Peace coerced plea with threat

A federal lawsuit filed against a Rains County judge claims the judge threatened the life of a man facing felony charges. Tyler-based KYTX-TV reports Coby Wiebe says he received a phone call from Rains County Justice of the Peace Jenkins Franklin while Wiebe’s case was in progress in the 8th District Court. Wiebe alleges that in October 2023, Franklin threatened him in an effort to coerce Wiebe into taking a plea bargain. The report also says Wiebe pled no contest but that the Rains County District Attorney's Office later vacated the conviction based on Wiebe’s complaint about Franklin. Tyler-based KLTV-TV reports Wiebe is being represented by Nacogdoches attorney Paul Anderson. Public records show the federal suit was filed in the Texas Eastern District Court on May 1.