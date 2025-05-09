Measles outbreak slowing statewide, but Cooper community awaits test results
The number of new cases statewide has tapered off, while in Delta County, residents expect the results of tests involving two Cooper Elementary School students to be returned May 12.
- The measles outbreak in Texas is slowing down in West Texas, but a handful of cases and possible cases in Northeast Texas are cause for concern. In Delta County, local officials have identified possible cases of measles among two Cooper Elementary School children. status of those cases will remain in question until the return of test results, which are expected Monday (May 12). In neighboring Lamar County, state data show 19 confirmed cases as of today. To the southeast, Upshur County has documented five cases.
Out in West Texas, at the outbreak’s origin, there’s better news for those South Plains counties hit hardest by the disease. The Texas Newsroom’s Samantha Larned says the Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting a decrease in the number of new cases.
From Tuesday to Friday this week — Gaines, Terry, and Lubbock Counties did not report any new measles cases. Those three counties have been the most affected by the outbreak so far. Garza County and Lynn County were also removed as designated outbreak counties, since two incubation periods have passed since their last known case was considered infectious. Fewer than 10 confirmed Texas measles cases are currently deemed "actively infectious." And no new counties have reported cases with the state health department.
- In Bonham tomorrow morning, a military funeral at Willow Wild Cemetery will include three cannon shots. Bonham police have published an announcement advising the public to expect to hear three cannon shots between 10 a.m. and noon Saturday. The three shots should be audible throughout the city and the surrounding area. Willow Wild Cemetery is located on West 7th Street, west of State Highway 121 in Bonham.