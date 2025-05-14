Delta County measles tests come back negative, Lamar County cases holding steady at 19

Regarding the ongoing measles outbreak in Texas as it pertains to our part of the state, we have good news, and bad news. First, the good news. In Cooper, test results for two elementary school students suspected of having the disease have come back negative. So officially, there are no measles cases in Delta County. The bad news, Rockwall and Collin counties have each announced one confirmed case of measles in those counties. Those are among the more than 700 confirmed cases linked to the West Texas outbreak since late January. Eight of those were added in the past week. Ninety-three people have been hospitalized and at two children have died. The state health department says fewer than 10 of the confirmed cases are considered "actively infectious." The only county northeast of the greater DFW metro region with confirmed measles cases is Lamar County. The number of cases in Lamar County is 19, the same total as reported last week.