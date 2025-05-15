Possible large increase in per-student funding now seems unlikely

A possible significant increase in per-student funding for Texas public schools next year now appears unlikely. TPR’s Camille Phillips reports most of the funding that the House planned to direct to per-student funding is now directed towards teacher pay.

After more than a week of closed-door deliberations on public school funding, Senate leaders have released their version of House Bill 2. It keeps the 8-billion-dollar investment approved by the House. But instead of spending 3 billion to increase per student funding, it spends 4 billion directly on teacher pay. Texas A&M Professor Lori Taylor studies school finance. She says it would be better to give school districts a general increase.

“I think that the districts are probably in a better position to know how to target an increase in in payroll revenue than the legislature.”

The House proposed adding 395 dollars to the minimum amount spent per student. The Senate version only increases it by 55 dollars. I’m Camille Phillips in San Antonio.

House Bill 2 is scheduled for a senate committee hearing today.