East Texas A&M hosts civil discourse symposium with lawmakers, journalists and students

East Texas A&M University hosted its first Civil Discourse Symposium, bringing state lawmakers, national media figures and students together for a day of conversations focused on communicating effectively in a divided world.

The event is part of the Texas A&M University System’s “Civil Discourse in a Divided Age” initiative. East Texas A&M was selected as one of three pilot campuses, positioning the university as a testing ground for programming aimed at strengthening students’ ability to engage across differences.

The symposium opened with remarks from Texas A&M System Chancellor Glenn Hegar, Regent Sam Torn and university president Mark Rudin. Hegar encouraged students to focus on listening and engagement, emphasizing that colleges should model civil dialogue.

Former U.S. Congressman Mike Conaway delivered the keynote, urging students to take responsibility for how they communicate, both in person and online, and to remain committed to dialogue even in disagreement. Drawing from his time in Congress, Conaway pointed to relationships, patience and compromise as essential to solving complex issues.

A bipartisan panel followed, featuring State Sen. Bryan Hughes and State Reps. Nicole Collier, Brent Money, Ramon Romero Jr. and Gary VanDeaver, along with Conaway. Panelists fielded student-driven questions and discussed why political conversations often break down, highlighting respect and active listening as critical tools. Collier told students their voices matter, but how they use them is key to creating change.

Students also had opportunities to engage directly with speakers during informal discussions and a student engagement event outside the student center.

The afternoon sessions shifted to media and storytelling. ABC News correspondent John Quiñones, host of What Would You Do?, spoke about ethics and accountability in journalism, describing reporters as a “candle in the darkness” who expose injustice and illuminate difficult truths. He encouraged students to act when confronted with wrongdoing, rather than remain bystanders.

A media panel featuring Quiñones, PBS host Alexander Heffner and NBC 5 journalist Phil Prazan focused on the relationship between audiences and news organizations. Prazan told students they have significant influence over media through what they choose to watch and engage with.

The event also included a book signing with Heffner and former Midland mayor Patrick Payton, as well as a luncheon designed to continue conversations between students and speakers. The symposium concluded with a taping of Heffner’s public affairs program The Open Mind in Ferguson Auditorium, giving a group of students a behind-the-scenes look at broadcast production.

Students who attended said the event reinforced the importance of listening and understanding opposing viewpoints. Ayden Bell, a junior pre-nursing major, said the day highlighted the need to “hear each other more” rather than simply argue. Madi Kitch, a junior communications studies major, said meaningful change often comes from recognizing different perspectives and finding common ground.

University officials said the symposium reflects a broader effort to prepare students for leadership by strengthening skills in communication, critical thinking and civic engagement, particularly at a time when productive dialogue is often in short supply.

