East Texas A&M helping international students navigate new federal visa rules

East Texas A&M University is helping its international students prepare for a new federal visa policy that will change how many students remain in the United States while pursuing their education.

The Department of Homeland Security recently finalized rules replacing the long-standing "duration of status" system for F-1 student visas and J-1 exchange visitor visas. Under the previous system, eligible students could remain in the country as they progressed through their academic programs while maintaining their immigration status. The new rule establishes fixed admission periods and will require many students to seek federal approval before extending their stay.

Tracy Nakajima, director of International Programs at East Texas A&M, said the university has been preparing for the changes for months and began evaluating their local impact as soon as the regulation was finalized.

"We help our international students navigate their immigration responsibilities, and we oversee their particular documents to ensure that they remain in the U.S. lawfully," Nakajima said.

East Texas A&M currently serves more than 400 international students on campus. An additional group of students participating in federally authorized practical training after graduation also falls under the new rules, bringing the total number of affected students to more than 800.

Nakajima said one of the most significant changes is that students pursuing additional degrees will no longer automatically remain in the country while moving from one academic program to the next. Instead, many will need to request permission from the federal government to extend their stay, a process that could take several months.

The university also expects increased administrative responsibilities as staff members help students understand the new requirements. While the rule has been finalized, federal officials have not yet released every implementation detail, leaving some questions unanswered.

Current students have already begun asking about the changes. Nakajima said many are concerned about the shortened grace period after graduation, international travel and how the new requirements could affect their long-term educational plans. Her office has begun hosting information sessions and encouraging students to watch for updates as additional federal guidance is released.

It's too early to know whether the policy will affect future international enrollment, Nakajima said, but the university will continue helping students navigate the transition.

"Our international students here at East Texas A&M are hardworking students that are here in the U.S. to receive their education," she said. "They're part of our Lion community, and we are going to continue to assist them as we do all students. They are a welcome presence on our campus."

