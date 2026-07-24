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Outdoors with Luke Clayton

Stocking Ponds

Published July 24, 2026 at 10:34 PM CDT
Tyler Denton
Tyler Denton
Tyler Denton

Visit with Luke and his guest Tyler Denton with Arkansas Pond Stockers (www.arkansaspondstockers.com) as they discuss stocking ponds with both gamefish and baitfish. Arkansas Pond Stockers has been delivering fingerlings for stocking in private waters in northeast Texas for over three decades, they show up at a local business, often a feed store, with the fish you have pre ordered. If you have private waters you with to turn into your own little fishing utopia, listen to this week's show.   

Listen to Luke's hour long outdoor show, Catfish Radio online at www.catfishradio.org  or as the podcast "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends" just about everywhere podcasts are found.

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