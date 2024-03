Luke and this week's guest Larry Weishuhn talk turkey in today's show and each share a somewhat comical story about past turkey hunts. As Luke's longtime friend the late Bob Hood used to say, "Anything can, and often does, happen on a spring turkey hunt!"

Contact Luke through his website www.catfishradio.org. To learn more about Larry Weishuhn, visit his website www.larryweishuhn.net