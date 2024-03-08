© 2024 88.9 KETR
Outdoors with Luke Clayton

Ron-de-Voux round-up and the Lake Fork Crappiefest

Published March 8, 2024 at 8:23 PM CST
Luke and friends at last weekend's 5th Annual Ron-de-Voux
Luke Clayton
Luke and friends at last weekend's 5th Annual Ron-de-Voux

Join Luke and his guest Larry Weishuhn this week for a recap of last weekend's Spring Outdoor Ron-de-Voux at the Top Rail Cowboy Church in Greenville. This is the 5th year for the event and it continues to grow each year. Also, Luke invites everyone to the Crappiefest at Lake Fork on March 23. To register or for more information visit www.crappiefest.com. To watch a video on last week's event, Search A Sportsmans Life on Carbontv.com or YouTube.

 

Contact outdoors writer Luke Clayton through email on his website www.catfishradio.org

